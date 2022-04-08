Ukraine: EU must protect all children fleeing the war

The European Parliament adopted Thursday, with 509 votes to three, and 47 abstentions. It recalled varied measures that have been mandatory to assist kids and youth fleeing violence and to facilitate their integration in host nation communities.

“Every child has a right to be protected against violence, exploitation, and abuse”, MEPs say, calling for EU international locations to safeguard kids from trafficking, unlawful adoption, and different types of abuse.

The little one safety officers needs to be current at borders to be able to shortly and precisely determine and file the identities and desires of susceptible kids. The nationwide little one safety system ought to supply providers resembling psychosocial assist and maternal well being assist, safety from gender-based violence, assist for household reunion and household tracing.

A guardian needs to be appointed for unaccompanied or separated kids in addition to kids in establishment care. The decision states that little one safety providers within the nation the place they have been obtained ought to proceed to watch their welfare and whereabouts for any modifications after they arrive within the EU.

MEPs insist that kids from host international locations have equal entry to training and well being care as their counterparts in different international locations. MEPs additionally assist relocation mechanisms that prioritize household reunification in addition to the relocation of susceptible kids. This consists of the solidarity mechanism inside the EU for medical transfers of youngsters and younger adults in quick want of life-saving remedy or remedy.

MEPs urge EU international locations to make most use of EU funds to assist refugees’ socio-economic integration and to guard them towards discrimination and social exclusion. The textual content provides that further sources could also be required if mandatory.



More than 4 million have fled their houses in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They are largely searching for refuge in EU neighboring international locations like Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Czechia and Slovakia. UNICEF estimates that half of these fleeing are minors. They want enhanced safety as they’ve a better threat of being exploited and trafficked.

