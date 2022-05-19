Ukraine Eurovision winners to tour Europe to raise money for army

Ukraine’s Eurovision Song Contest winners plan a tour of Europe to boost cash for the military because it continues to place up fierce resistance to Russian forces greater than 80 days after they invaded the nation, they mentioned on Tuesday (17 May).

Kalush Orchestra on Saturday (14 May) rode a wave of common help to win the competitors, giving their compatriots a much-needed morale enhance.

Frontman Oleh Psiuk advised a televised information convention within the western Ukrainian metropolis of Lviv that the band would quickly announce on Instagram the place it might tour.

“At every performance we are going to collect funds for the needs of the army,” he mentioned.

Psiuk mentioned he hoped Ukraine would host Eurovision subsequent 12 months and thanked the defenders of the besieged Azovstal metal works within the southern metropolis of Mariupol for his or her braveness in holding out for therefore lengthy.

Fighters within the final stronghold in Mariupol have began to give up, however a Ukrainian presidential adviser mentioned their defiance had modified the course of the struggle.

Bookmakers had made Kalush Orchestra clear favourites in Eurovision. Their music Stefania that fuses rap with conventional people music was mendacity fourth after nationwide juries voted, however stormed into prime spot due to a document rating throughout voting by viewers.

