Ukraine exchanges prisoners with Russia, 14 people coming home: Deputy PM – Times of India

Ukraine exchanges prisoners with Russia, 14 people coming home: Deputy PM

KYIV: Ukraine carried out a prisoner change with Russia on Saturday, with seven troopers and 7 civilians coming house, deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk stated in a on-line posting.
One of the troopers was a girl who’s 5 months’ pregnant, she added. She didn’t say what number of Russians had been transferred.
The two nations have swapped prisoners a number of instances through the battle that started with Russia’s invasion on February 24, and on Thursday Ukraine stated Russia had handed over 33 troopers.





