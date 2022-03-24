Ukraine: Experts search for unexploded ordnance in Kyiv.

Ukrainian state police consultants are inspecting residential areas in Kyiv affected by the Russian bombing and eradicating unexploded ordnance, officers stated on Wednesday (23 March).

Officers urged residents to contact authorities to report any unknown or suspicious objects in areas affected by the Russian bombing.

Thursday will mark a month since Russia launched an assault on Ukraine that has compelled tens of millions to flee the nation and killed at the very least 977 civilians, in line with the most recent report by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).