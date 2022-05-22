Ukraine extends martial law for three months

Ukraine on Sunday prolonged martial regulation for 3 months by way of to August 23 because the conflict with Russia drags on.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy first signed the decree together with a basic army mobilization name on February 24 when Russian forces invaded.

Ukraine’s parliament on Sunday voted by an absolute majority for the third extension of the decree as Russia pursues its offensive focusing on the jap Donbas area.

After failing to take management of the capital Kyiv, Moscow has since March switched its focus to the east of Ukraine.

