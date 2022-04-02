Ukraine faces big battles in eastern and southern regions, says senior official

Heavy battles are developing in Ukraine’s jap and southern areas and for the besieged metropolis of Mariupol specifically, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych mentioned on Saturday.

Speaking on nationwide tv, Arestovych mentioned Ukrainian troops round Kyiv had retaken greater than 30 cities or villages within the area and had been holding the entrance line in opposition to Russian forces within the east.

“Let us have no illusions – there are still heavy battles ahead for the south, for Mariupol, for the east of Ukraine,” he mentioned.

