Ukraine FM tells NATO allies to give Kyiv all the weapons ‘it needs’

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday known as on NATO members to offer Kyiv with all of the weaponry it must struggle Russia.

“My agenda is very simple. It has only three items on it. Its weapons, weapons, and weapons,” Kuleba informed journalists at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

“I call on all allies to put aside their hesitations, their reluctance, to provide Ukraine with everything it needs,” he mentioned at a gathering with alliance overseas ministers.

