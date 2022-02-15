Ukraine forces in missile launch exercise near border

Ukrainian forces skilled utilizing anti-tank missiles and bunker defeat weapons within the nation’s Donetsk area on Tuesday amid threats of a doable Russian invasion.

The army drills got here as Kremlin signaled that it was nonetheless doable for diplomacy to go off what Western officers have stated could possibly be an imminent invasion of Ukraine.

Russia introduced Tuesday that some items taking part in army workout routines have been returning to their bases, including to glimmers of hope that Moscow is probably not planning to invade Ukraine imminently.

But it gave no particulars on the place the troops have been pulling again from or what number of.