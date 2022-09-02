Ukraine forces say strikes kill 102 Russians amid push to destroy supplies

Ukraine’s navy says it killed 102 Russian troopers and destroyed six tanks in addition to different armaments as Ukrainian forces press ahead with a counteroffensive within the nation’s southern area.

Ukraine’s Operational Command South (OCS) reported the success in a Facebook post Thursday, saying it had carried out profitable assaults on a number of Russian targets. The submit comes as Ukraine has mounted its first vital effort to retake Russian-occupied areas close to the southern metropolis of Kherson.

“The destruction of enemy supplies and reserves, impact of control points and fire control of transport routes continues,” the command, a formation of Ukrainian floor forces within the southern a part of Ukraine, mentioned within the submit.

The command submit mentioned its aviation had carried out strikes on Russian targets together with command and help factors, in addition to gasoline, logistic and transportation infrastructure.

In addition to the slain Russian troopers, the day’s preventing ended with six destroyed tanks, in addition to an MLRS “Grad” missile launcher, a Msta-B howitzer and a cellular 120-mm mortar, in line with the command, which added that it noticed no losses from Russian rocket strikes.

“Trying to keep the defenses on land, the enemy continues artillery and mortar shelling, as well as air and missile strikes at our positions, at civilian settlements, on local residents,” the submit mentioned.

Additionally, Ukrainian forces destroyed 5 ammunition warehouses close to Kherson and different areas, in line with the command.

Supplied with weapons from Western allies, notably High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Ukraine’s navy has ramped up its campaign to take back Kherson, the primary main metropolis to fall because the Russian invasion.

The Ukrainian navy has been tightlipped about info on the offensive, however officers have been quick to tout its successes.

Ukraine’s navy mentioned earlier Thursday that it destroyed a pontoon bridge constructed by Russian troops within the occupied Darivka village within the Kherson area. The bridge and others close by have been focused by Ukrainian forces to chop off Russian provide routes.

Russian troops destroyed a platoon of US-made M777 howitzers close to Andreyevka within the Kherson area, a spokesman for the nation’s Defense Ministry instructed Russia’s state-run TASS news agency Thursday.

The information company also quoted Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkovl saying Russian air forces shot down eight Ukrainian drones, intercepted a Tochka-U ballistic missile and over 40 HIMARS along with different rockets in varied areas, together with Kherson.

“In the past 24 hours alone, the enemy lost 31 tanks, 22 infantry fighting vehicles, 18 other combat armored vehicles, eight pickup trucks with large-caliber machine-guns, 17 special motor vehicles and over 350 personnel during combat operations in that area,” Konashenkovl mentioned.

Newsweek has reached out to the Ukrainian and Russian ministries of protection for remark.