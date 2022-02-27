Ukraine foreign minister urges EU to close SWIFT loopholes

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged European international locations not go away loopholes within the coming sanctions bundle to exclude Russia from the SWIFT fee system and referred to as for a full embargo on oil and gasoline from Russia.

“I want also to say a few separate words to those few European governments, which are now trying to water down the sanctions packages, including the banning of Russia from SWIFT,” Kuleba informed a press convention on Sunday.

“And I will not be diplomatic: some countries are trying to leave loopholes excluding a number of banks, so that they can apply some measures with their left hands and continue to trade with Russia with their right hands. Stop doing this now,” he stated.

“Stop trading with the blood of Ukrainian men, women and children. This is not a metaphor,” he added. “History will judge you and your names will forever remain in history books, as names of traitors of humanity who failed to oppose the aggressor in Europe at a crucial time.”

Western leaders agreed Saturday to impose extra monetary sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, together with eradicating “selected Russian banks” from the SWIFT worldwide funds system. That’s after Germany and some different international locations had been reluctant to the touch the SWIFT system that they use to purchase vitality from Russia.

The level, he stated, is that “it is critically important that Russia is disconnected from SWIFT on the fullest possible extent. All possible banks. Don’t play political games and stop earning money soaked in our blood,” Kuleba stated. According to at least one diplomat, nonetheless, the strategy to sanctioning banks in SWIFT “will be gradual.”

Kuleba additionally referred to as on EU governments “to impose a full oil and gas embargo on Russia.”

“Oil and gas now also contain Ukrainian blood,” Kuleba stated. “Anyone buying it has to be ashamed of doing so.”

He harassed that he welcomes “the first decisive steps by a number of European countries in this regard,” however he urged them “to proceed without delay with the strongest possible measures.”

The difficulty proper now can be “global and severe sanctioning of the Central Bank of Russia,” Kuleba stated. “Once again, we demand and we need immediate steps to impose a full financial isolation of Russia from all civilized systems, applying to all Russian banks, including its central bank.” Some actions “were already taken and we’re deeply grateful to our partners for them. But they are not enough.”