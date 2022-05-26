Ukraine gets symbolic win as WHO countries condemn Russia 

GENEVA — World Health Organization members on Thursday adopted a decision condemning Russia’s assaults on well being care services in Ukraine and opening the door to probably withdrawing Russia’s voting rights if it continues its aggression.

A counter-proposal from Russia on the World Health Assembly was rejected after securing solely 15 votes in favor.

The adoption of Ukraine’s decision, backed by 88 international locations, together with most EU members, the U.S. and the U.Okay., was a symbolic win for Ukraine; nonetheless, it does little to sanction Russia on the WHO. Hungary was the one EU nation that did not vote, as its ambassador was absent.

The resolution from Ukraine is a condemnation of Russia’s “military aggression against Ukraine, including attacks on health care facilities,” describing the aggression as constituting “exceptional circumstances.” That’s a requirement beneath the WHO structure for the World Health Assembly to probably droop a rustic’s voting privileges and companies to which a rustic is entitled.

That would imply Russia would not have a say on choices which might be adopted by WHO members. However, it is unclear whether or not the proponents of the decision would take motion if Russia continues its assaults.

The counter-resolution from Russia, which wasn’t adopted, used comparable language to Ukraine’s decision however failed to say Russia’s function within the assaults on well being care services.

A big variety of WHO member international locations abstained from voting for both Ukraine or Russia’s proposal, with 53 international locations abstaining from the Ukraine vote and 70 abstaining from voting on Russia’s counter-proposal. Most African international locations abstained from each votes.

Russia and its allies pitched the Ukrainian decision as an try to politicize the problem and “transform the WHO into a forum for score-settling.”

Countering arguments that the WHO was not the discussion board for that type of decision from Ukraine, U.S. Ambassador Bathsheba Crocker mentioned that the “WHO absolutely is the body that should take up health crises.”

“Russia is asking you to look away from the gruesome reality, to pretend it isn’t there,” she mentioned. “This isn’t about politicization. This is about the health of millions and the need to hold Russia clearly accountable.”

Ukraine’s ambassador in Geneva, Yevheniia Filipenko, argued that “far from politicizing the situation, the resolution is focused on the health impacts.” She mentioned that in distinction, Russia’s decision was “based on a twisted alternative reality” through which Russia bears no accountability for the state of affairs in Ukraine. France’s Ambassador Jérôme Bonnafont, talking on behalf of the EU, additionally argued that it was “dubious” for Russia, “the aggressor,” to suggest options to a disaster it had initiated.

Earlier within the day, Poland’s delegate informed the meeting, “Let’s be honest, what we are witnessing in Ukraine is genocide.” Poland, which borders Ukraine, has taken within the overwhelming majority of Ukrainian refugees who’ve been fleeing their war-ravaged nation since Russia invaded on February 24.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a report offered to the meeting that the conflict in Ukraine was having “devastating direct and indirect impacts on people’s health and the functioning of the health system.” A complete of 235 assaults on well being care have been reported, with 75 deaths, mentioned Tedros.