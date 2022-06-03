Ukraine grants citizenship to top Russian journalist who denounced war

Ukraine has granted citizenship to distinguished Russian journalist Alexander Nevzorov who fled Russia along with his spouse after denouncing the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian official stated on Friday.

Russia has been in search of the arrest of Nevzorov, accusing him of spreading false details about what Moscow portrays as its “special military operation” in Ukraine. He and his spouse fled Russia in March.

Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to the Ukrainian inside minister stated the authorities in Kyiv had granted citizenship to Nevzorov and his spouse Lydia.

Nevzorov confirmed he had obtained Ukrainian citizenship in a press release on Telegram messenger through which he stated Russia’s struggle was a criminal offense and Ukraine its sufferer.

“I take the side of the victim. And I am damn grateful to those tormented, desperate, bloodied people of Ukraine who allowed me to take my place among them,” he stated.

Russia launched an investigation towards Nevzorov, whose YouTube channel has over 1.8 million subscribers, after he reported that Russian forces had intentionally shelled a maternity hospital within the metropolis of Mariupol.

Russia has denied the bombing accusing Ukraine of a “staged provocation.”

The investigation was launched after Russia in March handed a regulation that envisages jail phrases of as much as 15 years for deliberately spreading “fake” information about Russia’s army.

Last December, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy signed a regulation that simplified the acquisition of Ukrainian citizenship for Russians who’re persecuted for political causes in their very own nation.

The president’s workplace didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Millions of individuals have been displaced and hundreds killed in what Kyiv and the West say is a struggle of aggression and what Moscow describes as a marketing campaign to disarm its southern neighbor and root out folks it calls harmful nationalists.

