A small provincial museum devoted to the life and work of Ukrainian thinker and theologian Hryhoriy (Gregory) Skovoroda was destroyed by a Russian missile strike within the Kharkiv area late Friday.

A gypsum statue of him survived the bombing and hearth in a single piece, barely tarnished.

Born in 1722 in what’s now jap Ukraine, within the possessions of imperial Russia, Skovoroda led a monastic lifetime of simplicity and dedication to the religion.

He acquired a radical training in Christianity and classical literature and lived between Kiev, Moscow and St. Petersburg, then the capital of Imperial Russia.

He was most influential on the finish of his life, strolling the countryside, educating and writing the posthumously printed works that might have a profound affect on Russian and Ukrainian tradition and non secular life.