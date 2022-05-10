Ukraine has accused Russian soldiers of using rape as a tool of war. These two women say justice is hard to come by

One of the ladies — who stated her husband was murdered by Russian troops on the evening of the rape — left her hometown within the Brovary District to avoid wasting herself and her teenage son additional ache.

The different lady has stayed and is looking for justice from Ukrainian authorities.

CNN spoke with the ladies from Brovary District about their harrowing expertise and agreed to not share their actual names — or these of their members of the family — to guard their privateness. They are simply two of the a whole lot of Ukrainians who’ve reported alleged battle crimes.

“There have been 700 reports since the first of April,” Lyudmila Denisova, the Ukrainian parliament’s human rights ombudsman, stated, together with at the least one case the place a younger boy was reportedly raped.

Denisova has the daunting process of gathering evidence of reported war crimes associated to the Russian invasion. A hotline has additionally been organized to supply free psychological help for victims or witnesses of sexual assault, she stated.

“It’s very difficult. You know someone has to do it, for our fighters on the front lines, it’s much more difficult for them. They are in danger every minute. This is my own front line.”

The rape instances are investigated by a particular prosecutor’s workplace, Denisova stated.

“From the details we have been given we are 100% sure war crimes have been committed,” stated Olexiy Bonuk, the top of the division throughout the prosecutor’s workplace investigating the case.

The ladies CNN spoke with stated their struggling has been compounded by native gossip about what occurred to them and the stigma inflicted on rape survivors. But they’re decided to struggle.

The assault

The ladies have been neighbors in a village within the Brovary District, about an hour’s drive exterior Kyiv.

Both ladies are married. Both are of their early 40s. And each say they have been focused by Russian troopers.

“We are the youngest women in this village. And they wanted skinny women,” stated one of many survivors, who overheard the troopers speaking.

“What that son of a bitch did to me was horrible. He forced me to …”

The lady, who CNN is looking Nika, trails off. Her eyes decrease. “I can’t talk about it. I’m ashamed and scared.”

The Russians started participating Ukrainian troops in Brovary District on March 1. Nika stated she was first approached on March 9 whereas at residence together with her husband.

Russian troopers and their commander got here to their residence and demanded she and her husband hand over their telephones. The troops left after a Russian soldier fired a shot hitting her residence and grazing their commander, she stated.

Two of the youthful Russian troopers returned at nighttime, Nika stated. They separated her from her husband, snatched her by the hood of her coat and dragged her out of the home and down the road to a neighbor’s residence the place one other survivor, who CNN is looking Dasha, was asleep. Dasha’s husband, daughter and mom, Valentina, have been additionally sleeping within the residence.

When the Russians arrived and knocked on the door, “They banged so hard it shook everything, even rattled the windows,” Valentina stated.

Dasha’s husband went out to speak with the troopers, she stated, and Nika was exterior listening to the boys argue.

Moments later, Nika stated she heard what cold-blooded homicide appears like.

“There was a short conversation. And then there was a sound, like bang! A shot like a firework,” Nika stated. “My body was shaking.”

She then noticed the Russian troopers pushing Dasha’s husband’s physique out of sight.

The troopers then took her and Dasha down the road to a home vacated throughout the invasion, Nika stated. She heard the troopers calling one another by title: Danya and Oleg.

“While we were going there, Danya said, ‘Guess what, Oleg? Look who we are going to f**k!'” Nika stated, apologetic for quoting his curse phrases.

Even after making an attempt to motive with him, Nika stated, she was raped by Danya within the downstairs a part of the house.

Danya instructed Nika he was 19 years outdated, she stated.

“I told him I am 41, my younger son is the same age as you. I asked him if he had a girlfriend. He said, ‘Yes. She is 17. But I didn’t have sex with her.'”

Nika requested, “Why are doing this to me? He answered that he hadn’t seen a woman in two weeks.”

The anger rises in her voice as she recounts the dialog. “Can you believe that? It is crazy.”

Escaping bullets and accusations

Nika and Dasha each survived the assaults. But one other risk quickly offered itself. The city was underneath hearth throughout a fierce battle between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Amid the combating, the ladies escaped their captors, and stated the troopers have been too scared to run after them for lengthy.

But escaping their attackers meant operating by way of an energetic battle zone.

“There were bullets flying around from the forest. I thought, ‘Oh my God, someone will see me, and kill,'” Nika stated.

At nice peril, the ladies managed to make it again to their properties. Dasha needed to face the horrors of not solely what she simply endured, but in addition the necessity to grieve the lack of her slain husband.

With the village remaining underneath Russian occupation, Dasha and Valentina tried to dig a grave, however the floor was too frozen. Gathering all her energy, Dasha went to a Russian commander to demand assist burying her husband, Valentina stated.

“She said, ‘Your guys came at night and killed him. Help us bury him,'” Valentina stated.

The Russian commander capitulated, she stated, and troopers helped bury Dasha’s husband within the household’s yard. A correct burial, nevertheless, was out of the query whereas underneath occupation.

Making issues worse, gossip quickly floated across the village. Neighbors started accusing the ladies of being collaborators and getting particular favors for intercourse.

“I wasn’t collaborating with them. I was afraid of them. It is crazy!” Dasha instructed CNN, exasperated. “Did they see it? Did they? They didn’t. I can make accusations too. It doesn’t make them true.”

On being victimized twice — the rapes, then the rumors — Nika stated, “God sees everything.”

She intends to do no matter is required to assist prosecutors show the assault.

“I want them (the soldiers) to be punished by a judge. They must decide what to do with them: shoot them, kill them, tear them apart. The bastards.”