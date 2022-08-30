Ukraine has ‘good chance’ to retake territory, U.S. assesses

The aim of this section of the counteroffensive is to chop Russian forces off on the river and pressure them to give up town of Kherson, they stated. At this level, crossing the river could be “very tough to do,” one of many officers stated.

Ukrainian officers announced the operation to liberate Russian-occupied territories within the nation’s south on Monday, following weeks of counterattacks on cities within the Kherson area. Ukraine’s armed forces claimed that they had breached Russia’s “first line of defense” close to Kherson.

The U.S. is supporting the counteroffensive with visible intelligence in regards to the battlefield from satellites and recommendation on how finest to make use of weapon programs, one of many officers stated.

John Kirby, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, wouldn’t affirm the counteroffensive has begun and referred inquiries to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. But he careworn that Kyiv has been conducting a extra “localized” counteroffensive for weeks.

“The idea of going on the offense is not new to the Ukrainians, and they have been taking the fight to the Russians inside their country,” Kirby stated, noting that the HIMARS, specifically, has made a big distinction within the combat.

The system, together with precision-guided rockets, has allowed Ukraine to strike behind Russian strains and pushed Moscow into defensive positions, Kirby stated.

The battle has provided the U.S. the uncommon alternative to evaluate the HIMARS functionality, and that of Russian defenses in motion, one of many DoD officers stated. U.S. officers are “a little surprised” at how effectively the HIMARS is performing — and by how poorly Russian defensive capabilities have fared towards the assaults, the particular person stated.

“The Ukrainians are doing very well at what they are doing with them and how they are employing them, but we are also learning that they are able to get through a lot of Russian systems,” the particular person stated.

The subsequent query, one of many DoD officers stated, is whether or not Russian forces resolve to give up the captured territory within the south or reposition items from the combat within the east.

Kirby stated Moscow has already needed to pull sources from the combat within the Donbas, the place Russia has concentrated most of its forces, resulting from experiences that Ukraine could be happening the offensive within the south.

“They’ve had to deplete units from certain areas in the east and in the Donbas to respond to what they clearly believe was a looming threat of a counteroffensive,” Kirby stated. “From a strategic perspective, it has already had an effect on Russian military capability inside Ukraine.”

Upriver from Kherson, a staff from the United Nations nuclear watchdog is predicted to examine the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which was captured by Russian forces in March and has turn into a harmful frontline within the battle.

Russia has “essentially militarized” the facility plant, which remains to be manned by Ukrainians, by stationing weapons and troopers there, Kirby stated.

“We proceed to imagine {that a} managed shutdown of Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactors could be the most secure and least dangerous choice within the close to time period, “Kirby stated.