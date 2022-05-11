Ukraine has killed 8 to 10 Russian generals: US Defense Intelligence Agency

Ukraine has killed between eight and ten Russian generals throughout the ongoing battle, the top of the US Defense Intelligence Agency Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier stated on Tuesday.

During a Senate Armed Services Committee listening to, Republican Senator Tom Cotton requested: “Does the fact that Russia is losing all these generals suggest to you that these generals are having to go forward to ensure their orders are executed?”

Berrier replied: “Yes.”

The DIA chief stated: “I think the Ukrainians have it right in terms of grit and how they face the defense of their nation.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He added: “I’m not sure that Russian soldiers from the far-flung Russian military districts really understand that.”

Last month, Russia promoted a brand new struggle commander to take management of the Ukraine operations as Moscow struggled to realize its targets because it launched the “special military operation” – the outline it labelled its invasion of Ukraine – on February 24.

US officers, nonetheless, stated that the change in command didn’t erase the “strategic failure” Russia confronted in Ukraine amid a robust resistance put up by Kyiv and the help it acquired from the US and EU.

Read extra:

Over 40 bodies found under rubble of destroyed building in east Ukraine: Officials

Putin ‘likely’ to impose martial law in Russia to support war: US intelligence chief

Kyiv says over 1,000 Ukraine fighters still in Azovstal plant