Ukraine has ‘no need’ for allied forces on its territory: President Zelensky – Times of India
KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned Thursday that Ukraine had “no need” for international allied forces to face down a feared Russian invasion, warning that their presence would possibly solely exacerbate tensions.
“We have no need for soldiers with foreign flags on our territory. We are not asking for that. Otherwise, the entire world would be destabilised,” the Ukrainian president advised the RBK Ukraine web site.
“We do not want to give any additional reason for Russia to say we have (foreign) bases here that they need to ‘defend’ themselves against,” he mentioned.
“But we want everything else,” Zelensky added in reference to funding and arms delivered from Ukraine’s Western allies.
US President Joe Biden has firmly excluded sending troopers to Ukraine and has urged American residents to depart immediatly.
Some NATO powers, together with Britain, have withdrawn or began withdrawing army personnel they’d stationed in Ukraine to coach the nation’s armed forces.
