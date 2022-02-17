Ukraine has ‘no need’ for allied forces on its territory: President

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated Thursday that Ukraine had “no need” for international allied forces to face down a feared Russian invasion, warning that their presence may solely exacerbate tensions.

“We have no need for soldiers with foreign flags on our territory. We are not asking for that. Otherwise, the entire world would be destabilised,” the Ukrainian president instructed the RBK Ukraine web site.

“We do not want to give any additional reason for Russia to say we have (foreign) bases here that they need to ‘defend’ themselves against,” he stated.

“But we want everything else,” Zelensky added in reference to funding and arms delivered from Ukraine’s Western allies.

US President Joe Biden has firmly excluded sending troopers to Ukraine and has urged American residents to go away instantly.

Some NATO powers, together with Britain, have withdrawn or began withdrawing army personnel that they had stationed in Ukraine to coach the nation’s armed forces.

