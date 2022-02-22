Ukraine hryvnia at 7-year low after Moscow recognizes separatist regions

Ukraine’s property got here beneath stress on Tuesday after a pointy escalation of tensions with Russia, sending the hryvnia tumbling to ranges final seen in 2015 when the nation was headed for default.

Russia’s formal recognition of two breakaway regions in jap Ukraine late on Monday has raised the specter of battle on Europe’s jap flank and rattled world monetary markets.

Ukraine’s hryvnia weakened as a lot as 1.4 % to 29.1196 to the greenback – its weakest degree because the forex dropped sharply in 2015 because the nation hurtled towards a debt restructuring.

The forex has weakened practically 10 % since end-October, when the battle with Moscow intensified as traders ditched Ukrainian property amid rising considerations over a Russian troop buildup close to Ukraine’s borders and fears Russia is making ready for a navy assault in opposition to Ukraine. The Kremlin has denied that.

Ukraine’s dollar-denominated sovereign bonds additionally stumbled. Its 2032 bond dropped two cents within the greenback to commerce at a document low of 71.694 cents, Tradeweb information confirmed. Ukraine’s 2040 GDP-linked bond slipped greater than three cents to commerce at 58.303 cents, having misplaced round half its worth since June final 12 months.

Dennis Shen at Scope Ratings in Berlin stated an extra escalation may stress Ukraine’s credit standing.

“There is still a number of available scenarios, including those observing de-escalation as long as negotiations continue,” Shen stated in emailed feedback. “However, such scenarios have narrowed in view of Russia’s most recent actions.”

