Ukraine: humanitarian aid train leaves French city of Strasbourg

A items practice with humanitarian help for Ukrainian refugees in Romania left Strasbourg on Wednesday for the japanese a part of the nation bordering Ukraine, “a first” in France, based on the Civil Protection, which is managing the operation.

Strasbourg is dwelling to the nationwide logistics platform for help to Ukraine of the Civil Protection, from which “1,171 tonnes of donations from all over France” have already left for Poland, notably through “three convoys of fifteen lorries”, based on a spokeswoman.

The SNCF has supplied the products practice “free of charge”, a spokeswoman for the railway firm stated.

The practice, which is because of arrive in a number of days’ time in Tulcea, a metropolis in japanese Romania close to the Black Sea, shall be pulled initially by Fret SNCF after which by Germany’s Deutsche Bahn.