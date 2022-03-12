World
ukraine: Indian businessman flees Kyiv, lives off long-life food his factory makes in Ukraine | India News – Times of India
LONDON: An Indian businessman who has been residing in Ukraine for 30 years has revealed how his enterprise of constructing packaged meals that he says can survive radioactivity from an atomic assault helped him out when he fled Kyiv along with his Ukrainian spouse.
Hemant Pathak (59), an Indian citizen with everlasting residency in Ukraine, left the capital every week in the past along with his spouse, Svitlana, a Ukrainian and Indian member of employees and two different Indian mates who run a café in Kyiv. His manufacturing facility stays underneath guard and he has left all his belongings in his dwelling, even because the capital braces for battle.
They drove in two automobiles by means of the night time to the Polish border at Ustilug, stopping to sleep for 3 hours at a petroleum station. The journey, which ought to take eight hours, took 30 hours. “There was over a 100-km line of cars moving in one line towards the border. We didn’t face any missiles or bombs, just lots of traffic and panic. The petrol stations had empty shelves,” Pathak stated. But they had been in a position to reside off the long-life jarred meals produced in his manufacturing facility, which he claims stays contemporary for years and might even survive an atomic assault owing to a know-how he has developed.
His daughter (22) and her Ukrainian boyfriend obtained out at Lviv because the boyfriend would haven’t been allowed to depart Ukraine. “They are being forced to fight,” Pathak stated. Even Lviv is now making ready for an assault.
The relaxation headed to Warsaw the place they’re staying on the Hindu Bhavan Temple, although Pathak and his spouse are in a lodge. Pathak is fatalistic about what occurs now. “I am not interested in sitting and crying for my past in Ukraine. I cannot sit idle, so I may start a factory in Poland or Slovakia,” he stated.
When Pathak first arrived in Ukraine in 1991, there have been few Indians settled there, only a few college students. Now there are a couple of thousand.
Since 1956 his uncle had had an enormous enterprise going with Russia however, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, he informed Pathak, then in New Delhi, to go and once more set up companies in former Soviet republics. “I liked the energy of Ukraine. The people inside are much like Indians. So I decided to stay,” he stated.
Pathak doesn’t blame Russia for the invasion. “The dispute has been going on for eight years. I live near the airport and for the past five months, a lot of Western ammunition, tanks and other machinery has been coming in. Russian troops came to the border much later. This is not a war of Ukraine. It is a war of other countries.”
As for India abstaining on the UNSC, he stated: “Maybe India knows more truth and doesn’t want to get involved.”
