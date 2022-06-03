Ukraine invasion: African Union tells Putin the continent has become ‘victim’ of the war | News24

The AU has met with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

AU leaders say the continent has felt the impact of the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia started its invasion 100 days in the past, on 24 February.

African Union head Macky Sall on Friday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to take into consideration the struggling in African nations from meals shortages brought on by the battle in Ukraine.

Putin hosted the Senegalese president at his Black Sea residence in Sochi on the one centesimal day of Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine, with world meals shortages and grain provides caught in Ukrainian ports excessive on the agenda.

Sall requested Putin to “become aware that our countries, even if they are far from the theatre (of action), are victims on an economic level” of the battle.

He stated it was essential to work collectively in order that “everything that concerns food, grain, fertiliser is actually outside” of Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over Russia’s army marketing campaign in Ukraine.

Sall additionally stated that as a result of Western sanctions “we no longer have access to grain from Russia and especially fertiliser” that’s essential for Africa’s “already deficient” agriculture.

“That really creates serious threats to the food security of the continent,” Sall added.

In his remarks in entrance of reporters, Putin didn’t point out grain provides however stated Russia was “always on Africa’s side” and was now eager to ramp up cooperation.

“At the new stage of development, we place great importance on our relations with African counties, and I must say this has had a certain positive result,” Putin added.

Moscow’s army marketing campaign in Ukraine and a barrage of worldwide sanctions on Russia have disrupted provides of fertiliser, wheat and different commodities from each nations, pushing up costs for meals and gasoline, particularly in creating nations.

Cereal costs in Africa, the world’s poorest continent, have surged due to the hunch in exports from Ukraine, sharpening the impression of battle and local weather change and sparking fears of social unrest.