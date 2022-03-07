Ukraine invasion: Anti-war demonstrations take place across Europe

Demonstrators marched all through European cities on Sunday to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Thousands of individuals took to the streets in cities throughout Spain – in a present of solidarity for these in Ukraine whose freedom has been taken away.

“In Barcelona, I can go out to the street and express myself, but in my country I can’t… because unfortunately it has consequences”, one protester said.

Protesters in Berlin marched through Germany’s capital demanding an end to Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Thousands of protesters gathered in Lyon to show their support for Kyiv, including Ukrainian students living in the city showing support from afar.

“Because we’re distant from our households and our nation, we need to do one thing from right here, to offer our assist and assist to our nation,” one pupil mentioned.

Hundreds gathered at Piazza della Repubblica in Rome.

Around 250,000 Ukrainians dwell in Italy and because the starting of Russian assaults, roughly 3,000 refugees have arrived every day.

Meanwhile, a peace rally drew massive crowds in Almaty, the biggest metropolis in Kazakhstan, a Russian ally. Authorities have been eager to emphasize neutrality after ideas that Western sanctions might goal Moscow’s allies.