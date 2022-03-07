Ukraine invasion: civilians attend weapons training in Lviv’s former Film Centre

Lviv’s Film Center, like many different cultural and public areas within the metropolis, has been became a coaching facility for conflict.

Pavlo Ganovskyi, a 28-year-old patriotic schooling coach with expertise within the military, teaches lessons without cost and a number of other instances every week on easy methods to use AK47 rifles and hand grenades for teams of about 20 individuals.

The college students in his workshops are largely males of all ages and backgrounds with out earlier army coaching who need to be prepared in case the Russian military reaches Lviv.