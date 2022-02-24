Ukraine invasion ‘necessary’, says Putin

President Vladimir Putin stated he had no different possibility however to order what he has referred to as a particular operation in opposition to Ukraine, saying all of Moscow’s earlier makes an attempt to alter the safety state of affairs had come to nothing.

US President Joe Biden has stated Russia alone is chargeable for the dying and destruction that its assault on Ukraine will convey.

In a televised assembly with enterprise leaders, Putin advised Alexander Shokhin, the pinnacle of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, that the motion Moscow had taken was a “necessary measure” and he knew that sanctions would comply with.

“We were simply not given any chances to act differently,” he stated.

“We cannot fully predict the geopolitical risks.

“We all perceive the world we reside in and have been ready in a method or one other for what’s now taking place from the viewpoint of sanctions coverage,” Putin said. “Russia stays part of the worldwide economic system.”

Shokhin said Russia should stimulate extra demand for government debt from private investors, given new Western sanctions on Russian state bonds, warning new sanctions would be tougher than previous ones and may disrupt logistics and supply chains.

He also urged Western nations not to apply sanctions on climate projects.

“I need to thanks for what has been executed thus far in slightly troublesome situations,” Putin advised Shokhin.

with DPA