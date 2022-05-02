Ukraine is the focus, but Russian troops are in several ex-Soviet republics

toggle caption AP

Pop quiz: Russian troops have been working in what number of former Soviet republics to date this yr?

The reply requires an prolonged journey from Eastern Europe to Central Asia.

The apparent place to begin is Ukraine, the place Russia’s navy is waging an offensive within the japanese a part of the nation as a part of a struggle now in its third month.

Many Russian troops who invaded on Feb. 24 got here from staging areas in Belarus, the place President Alexander Lukashenko is an in depth ally of Russian chief Vladimir Putin. Lukashenko blames the struggle on Western international locations, and has sought to painting Belarus as a sufferer.

“I stress again, war causes great harm to Belarus,” Lukashenko mentioned final month.

Russian troops are in a 3rd nation on this area, Moldova, a tiny nation of simply 2.6 million those that borders Ukraine to the southwest. Explosions lately introduced down two communications towers in a sliver of japanese Moldova referred to as Trans-Dniester.

Russia has 1,500 troops supporting Moldovan separatists, a lot of them ethnic Russians. Moldova’s authorities has opposed the Russian presence because it gained independence within the Soviet breakup in 1991, however has no approach of forcing the Russians to go away.

No one has claimed duty for the mysterious blasts, nevertheless it has raised the specter that the struggle in Ukraine might spill over into Moldova.

Putin says NATO seeks to undermine Russia

The circumstances differ for the presence of the Russian troops in these three international locations — Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova. But there is a frequent theme.

Putin claims the West desires to undermine Russia, and these international locations collectively border a number of NATO nations to Russia’s west. Putin sees the previous republics as a buffer.

More broadly, Russia sees all the previous Soviet republics as a part of the “near abroad,” and Putin believes they need to be a part of a Russian “sphere of influence.”

Yet over the previous three many years, the previous republics have more and more constructed their very own webs of political and financial connections to the broader world and are much less depending on Russia.

“Nearly all of the post-Soviet countries have a lot of heartburn about looking to Putin as a benevolent security guarantor,” mentioned Andrew Weiss, a Russia skilled on the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “Left to their own devices, none of these countries really wants to be back under the Kremlin’s wing.”

Putin’s declare of defending ethnic Russians

When the Soviet Union collapsed, thousands and thousands of ethnic Russians all of a sudden discovered themselves residing outdoors Russia, and most of the newly impartial states confronted ethnic tensions. Putin has repeatedly cited the necessity to shield them as his cause for sending troops, although this declare is extensively disputed.

This takes us to a fourth nation with a Russian troop presence, Georgia, on Russia’s southwestern frontier.

Putin despatched Russian forces there in 2008 for a short, bloody battle within the title of safeguarding Russians. Russia shortly seized a piece of Georgian territory and troops stay there as we speak in a dispute that is successfully frozen.

However, U.S. navy officers say Russia lately despatched a few of its troops in Georgia to assist in Ukraine, an instance of how these conflicts overlap.

Putin props up different leaders

When widespread protests erupted in Kazakhstan in January towards the authoritarian rule of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Putin quickly dispatched 2,500 troops to help him.

With Russia’s assist, the Kazakh safety forces stamped out the unrest, and Russian troops returned residence after just some weeks. You would possibly assume a grateful Kazakh management would then stand with Putin when he invaded Ukraine the next month. But they have not.

“The Kazakh authorities are now showing that they don’t support what’s happening in Ukraine,” mentioned Andrew Weiss. “They’re sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and they’re indicating that they fully support Ukraine’s sovereignty. So if that’s what a loyal vassal looks like, it’s not exactly what Vladimir Putin was hoping for.”

Russian troops in 5 former republics

So the proper reply to the unique query is that Russian forces have been lively in 5 of the previous Soviet republics to date this yr — Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova, Georgia and Kazakhstan. There are 15 former republics, together with Russia.

Putin famously referred to as the Soviet collapse the “greatest geo-political catastrophe of the 20th century.” And there’s typically hypothesis that Putin goals to reconstruct the Soviet Union, or as some say, a Soviet Reunion.

But many analysts say such a objective is a fantasy. After 30 years on their very own, the previous republics haven’t any inclination to sacrifice their independence.

“The suspicion that Moscow is busy restoring the Soviet Union under a different name is baseless,” wrote Dmitri Trenin, who’s based mostly in Moscow for the Carnegie Endowment.

Putin has tried to create his personal model of NATO, a grouping of six former Soviet states referred to as the Collective Security Treaty Organization. This alliance was invoked as the premise for Russia’s intervention in Kazakhstan.

But Russia’s struggle in Ukraine has proven the previous republics don’t really feel compelled to help Russia.

At the United Nations in March, six former republics voted in favor of a decision condemning Russia and calling for its quick withdrawal from Ukraine. Seven extra abstained or had been conveniently absent. The solely nation to take Russia’s facet, other than Russia itself, was Belarus.

Greg Myre is an NPR nationwide safety correspondent. Follow him @gregmyre1.