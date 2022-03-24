Europe

Ukraine: Israel sets up a humanitarian field hospital.

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham32 mins ago
26 Less than a minute


A humanitarian discipline hospital run by the Israeli Ministry of Health, the Sheba Medical Centre, Clalit HMO and medical groups from different Israeli hospitals has began working within the city of Mostyska in Ukraine.

The 66-bed hospital has greater than 60 workers and can function 24 hours a day, seven days every week.

It will be capable of accommodate 150 sufferers at a time and can embrace a triage space, an emergency division, labour and supply rooms, imaging and telehealth applied sciences, psychological well being companies, a laboratory, a pharmacy and an outpatient clinic.

Israel is the primary nation to determine a discipline hospital in Ukraine.



Source link

Tags
Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham32 mins ago
26 Less than a minute
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button