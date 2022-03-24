Ukraine: Israel sets up a humanitarian field hospital.

A humanitarian discipline hospital run by the Israeli Ministry of Health, the Sheba Medical Centre, Clalit HMO and medical groups from different Israeli hospitals has began working within the city of Mostyska in Ukraine.

The 66-bed hospital has greater than 60 workers and can function 24 hours a day, seven days every week.

It will be capable of accommodate 150 sufferers at a time and can embrace a triage space, an emergency division, labour and supply rooms, imaging and telehealth applied sciences, psychological well being companies, a laboratory, a pharmacy and an outpatient clinic.

Israel is the primary nation to determine a discipline hospital in Ukraine.