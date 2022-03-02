Ukraine: Johnson pledges support but says UK ‘will not fight’ Russians

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged his assist for the folks of Ukraine throughout a visit to Estonia and Poland on Tuesday, however made clear that the UK would “not fight Russian forces in Ukraine”.

“I want to be crystal clear finally on that point, we will not fight Russian forces in Ukraine. And our reinforcements, like these reinforcements here in Tapa, are firmly within the borders of NATO members and they are profoundly the right thing to do,” Johnson said in Estonia, as he stood alongside Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at Tapa Military Base.

Johnson additionally stated his authorities has introduced the “first phase of a bespoke humanitarian route” for refugees to come back to the UK.

The British authorities has been criticised for not matching the European Union, which says it’ll let Ukrainians keep for as much as three years with out making use of for asylum.

Britain says it’ll permit Ukrainians within the nation to deliver their fast members of the family to the UK. That applies to companions and youngsters, however not mother and father or siblings.

Ukrainian journalist Daria Kaleniuk was overcome with emotion as she questioned UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a briefing throughout his previous go to to Poland.

She urged Britain and NATO allies to implement a no-fly zone over her nation to guard folks from Russia’s bombardment.

“You are talking about the stoicism of the Ukrainian people but Ukrainian women and children are in deep fear because of bombs and missiles coming from the sky,” she stated.

“We are asking for a no-fly zone,” she added, “NATO is not willing to defend, because NATO is afraid of the World War III. But it is already started.”

Johnson stated the implication of that will be that the UK forces could be engaged in a direct fight with Russians. “That is not something we can do and that have envisaged,” Johnson stated.

Johnson stated the the UK was the primary European nation to supply army help. He stated the federal government was “doing everything we can to tighten the economic noose around the Putin regime,” including that he thought “it will work”.

Boris Johnson thanked Poland for taking in tons of of 1000’s of Ukrainians fleeing the violence.

“I am absolutely convinced, I am more convinced than ever, as this hideous conflict progresses, that Putin will fail,” he stated, including that he felt “we will succeed in protecting and preserving a sovereign, independent and democratic Ukraine”.