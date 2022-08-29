Ukraine launches counter-offensive to retake Kherson, say authorities

Ukrainian forces have launched a counter-offensive within the south, aimed toward pushing Russian troops again throughout the Dnipro river and retaking the occupied metropolis of Kherson, native authorities introduced on Monday.

“Today, there were powerful artillery attacks on enemy positions … throughout the territory of the occupied Kherson region,” native deputy and adviser to the regional governor Sergey Khlan informed Ukrainian media retailers.

“This is the announcement of what we have been waiting for since spring: it is the beginning of the end of the occupation of the Kherson region,” Khlan added.

With the conflict in Ukraine now in its sixth month, the approaching weeks might show decisive.

Ukraine has vowed to drive Russians from the territory they’ve seized for the reason that begin of the invasion, together with the southern area of Kherson, whereas Moscow has pledged to carry on to the occupied areas and take extra floor across the nation.

The Ukrainians have used American-supplied rocket launchers comparable to HIMARS to strike bridges and navy infrastructure within the south, forcing Russia to divert its forces from the Donbas within the east to counter the brand new risk.

A key bridge close to Kherson was destroyed by the Ukrainian military within the lead-up to the counter-offensive, reducing site visitors throughout it and elevating potential provide issues for Russian forces within the space.

Russia can nonetheless use a second crossing on the Dnipro to ferry provides and reinforcements to its troops in Kherson, which lies simply north of the Crimean Peninsula — annexed by Russia in 2014 — however Ukraine’s strikes have proven Russia’s vulnerability and weakened its maintain on the area.

While the majority of Russian and Ukrainian navy property are conсentrated within the Donbas, the commercial area of mines and factories, each side hope to make positive aspects elsewhere.

Moscow-appointed occupation officers in Kherson have talked about holding a referendum on becoming a member of Russia as early as September. Those plans hinge on Russia’s capacity to win full management of these areas by then.