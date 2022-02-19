Ukraine leader wants new security guarantees to fix ‘almost broken’ global system

As Ukraine braces for a potential assault from Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy mentioned on Saturday he wished to convene a gathering of world powers to safe new safety ensures for his nation as the present world system is not match for function.

Speaking on the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskiy additionally referred to as on NATO members to be trustworthy about whether or not they wished Ukraine to hitch the alliance or not.

The 44-year-old chief acquired a standing ovation earlier than beginning remarks wherein he referred to as on the world to study the “terrible lessons from history” and chided the worldwide group for what he mentioned was the appeasing of Russia.

“The rules that the world agreed on decades ago no longer work. They do not keep up with new threats. Not effective for overcoming them. This is a cough syrup when you need a coronavirus vaccine,” he mentioned.

“The security system is slow. It crashes again. Because of selfishness, self-confidence, irresponsibility of states at the global level,” he said.

Calling the global security architecture “almost broken, Zelenskiy said he wanted to convene a meeting of the permanent members of the UN Security Council, which includes Russia, and Germany and Turkey to provide new guarantees for Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said if the West was so sure that Russia was about to attack, it should impose sanctions on Moscow, rather than threatening to impose them in the event of an attack, because they were of no use once bombs starting raining down on Ukraine.

‘Attempts at appeasement’

“What do attempts at appeasement lead to?” Zelenskiy mentioned, occurring to consult with a speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the identical convention in 2007.

“”ifteen years in the past, it was right here that Russia introduced its intention to problem world safety. What did the world say Reconciliation. Result? At least – the annexation of Crimea and aggression towards my state,” he mentioned.

Zelenskiy also said countries should be transparent about whether they wanted Ukraine, a country of 41 million on the European Union’s eastern borders, to join the EU and NATO, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

“If not all members of the alliance want to see us or all members of the alliance do not want to see us, be honest,” he said. “Open doors are good, but we need open answers, not closed questions for years.”

Zelenskiy spoke earnestly in his speech and during the question and answer session afterwards. But the president, a former comedian and actor, at one point quipped that Russia had launched a hacking attack when his headphones stopped working.

