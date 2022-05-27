Ukraine live: At least 1,500 dead in city of Sievierodonetsk

Zelenskyy pleads for extra rockets

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with the West on Thursday to ship a number of launch rocket techniques to Ukraine as quickly as potential to present it an opportunity in opposition to the Russian offensive within the jap Donbas.

“We are fighting for Ukraine to be provided with all the weapons needed to change the nature of the fighting and start moving faster and more confidently toward the expulsion of the occupiers,” Zelenskyy mentioned in his nightly video handle to the nation.

He mentioned Russian forces are wiping some jap cities from the face of the Earth and the area may find yourself “uninhabited.”

“They want to turn Popasna, Bakhmut, Lyman, Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk into ashes as they did with Volnovakha and Mariupol,” Zelenskyy mentioned.

In the shelling Thursday of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest metropolis, Zelenskyy mentioned not less than 9 folks have been killed and 19 wounded. Among these killed was a five-month-old child and the toddler’s father, with the kid’s mom significantly injured.

Zelenskyy additionally had harsh phrases for members of the European Union who’re resisting imposing even more durable sanctions on Russia together with a ban on the import of Russian oil and gasoline, the most important income for Moscow.

