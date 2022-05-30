Ukraine live: fighting intensifies in eastern city of Sievierodonetsk

‘Liberation’ of Donbas an unconditional precedence for Moscow, says Russian international minister

The “liberation” of Ukraine’s Donbas area is an “unconditional priority” for Moscow, whereas different Ukrainian territories ought to determine their future on their very own, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Sunday.

Lavrov, talking in an interview with France’s TF1 tv channel, reiterated Moscow’s claims that its “special military operation” in Ukraine is to demilitarise its neighbour after waves of NATO’s eastward growth and cleanse it of what it sees as “Nazi”-inspired nationalism. Kyiv and Western international locations see these claims as baseless pretexts for a land seize.

“The liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, recognised by the Russian Federation as independent states, is an unconditional priority,” Lavrov stated, in response to a textual content launched by Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

For the remainder of the territories in Ukraine, he stated: “I do not believe that they will be happy to return to the authority of a neo-Nazi regime that has proven it is Russophobic in essence. These people must decide for themselves.”

Russia’s incursion, he stated, grew to become “inevitable” after Western international locations did not heed what he described as warnings about Ukraine’s disregard for, and army assaults on, its Russian-speaking residents.

“Yes, people are being killed,” Lavrov stated. “But the operation is taking so much time primarily because Russian soldiers taking part are under strict orders categorically to avoid attacks and strikes on civilian infrastructure.”

The invasion, now in its fourth month, has killed hundreds of individuals in Ukraine and displaced thousands and thousands. There are some 14,388 instances of Russian alleged conflict crimes being probed by Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office and a number of other Russian troopers have pleaded responsible in instances of shelling Ukraine and killing civilians.

(Reuters)