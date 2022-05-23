Ukraine live: Global refugee population tops 100m for the first time

Global refugee inhabitants tops 100m for the primary time

The variety of individuals compelled to flee battle, violence, human rights violations and persecution has crossed the staggering milestone of 100 million for the primary time on document, propelled by the battle in Ukraine and different lethal conflicts, the UN Refugee Agency mentioned in a press launch.

“One hundred million is a stark figure – sobering and alarming in equal measure. It’s a record that should never have been set,” mentioned UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi. “This must serve as a wake-up call to resolve and prevent destructive conflicts, end persecution, and address the underlying causes that force innocent people to flee their homes.”

According to the company, the variety of forcibly displaced individuals worldwide rose in direction of 90 million by the tip of 2021, propelled by new waves of violence or protracted battle in international locations together with Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Myanmar, Nigeria, Afghanistan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The battle in Ukraine has displaced an additional 8 million throughout the nation this yr, it mentioned, with greater than 6 million refugee actions from Ukraine having been registered.

At over 1% of the worldwide inhabitants, the general refugee inhabitants is equal to the 14th most populous nation on the earth.