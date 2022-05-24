Ukraine live: Russia waging “total war” on Ukraine, says Zelenskyy

Western nations comply with ship extra superior weaponry to Ukraine

Nearly 50 defence leaders from around the globe met Monday and agreed to ship extra superior weapons to Ukraine, together with a Harpoon launcher and missiles to guard its coast, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin instructed reporters.

Speaking to Pentagon reporters, Austin declined to say if the US will ship Ukraine high-tech cell rocket launchers, which it has requested. But Austin mentioned that some 20 nations introduced Monday that they are going to ship new packages of safety help to Ukraine, as its battle with Russia reaches the three-month mark.

In specific, he mentioned that Denmark has agreed to ship a Harpoon launcher and missiles to Ukraine to assist Ukraine defend its coast. Russia has ships within the Black Sea and has used them to launch cruise missiles into Ukraine. The Russian ships have additionally stopped all business ship site visitors from getting into Ukraine ports.

“We’ve gained a sharper, shared sense of Ukraine’s priority requirements and the situation on the battlefield,” Austin instructed reporters on the shut of the digital assembly with the defence leaders. “Many countries are donating critically needed artillery ammunition, coastal defence systems and tanks and other armoured vehicles. Others came forward with new commitments for training.”

Austin added that the Czech Republic just lately donated assault helicopters, tanks and rockets, and that Italy, Greece, Norway and Poland introduced new donations Monday of artillery methods and ammunition.

“The nature of the fight, as you’ve heard us describe a number of times is … really shaped by artillery in this phase,” mentioned Austin. “And we’ve seen serious exchanges of artillery fires over the last several weeks.”

Austin mentioned that throughout the digital assembly, Ukraine officers made clear their safety wants. And he mentioned these are in keeping with what has been recognized in latest weeks — long-range artillery and rocket methods, armoured personnel carriers and drones.

(AP)