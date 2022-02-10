Ukraine Live Updates: Diplomatic Push Grinds On, With Little Apparent Progress

Image Ukrainian troopers on Wednesday in Verkhnotoretske, in Ukraine’s jap Donetsk area. Credit… Tyler Hicks/The New York Times

MOSCOW — The Western diplomatic push to defuse the Ukraine disaster floor on in Moscow on Thursday with dim prospects of success, as Foreign Minister Sergey V. Lavrov of Russia in contrast an pressing two-hour assembly together with his British counterpart to that of a “mute person with a deaf person,” and dismissed warnings of a looming Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss of Britain, making a swiftly scheduled go to to Moscow, reiterated Western warnings that an invasion of Ukraine would end in “a prolonged and drawn-out conflict,” and that Russia wanted to drag again the 130,000 troops that U.S. officers estimated it had massed close to Ukraine’s borders.

Mr. Lavrov countered by repeating the Russian authorities’s competition that it was not threatening anybody, and due to this fact had no purpose to de-escalate.

“You first have to prove to me that we are the ones who created this tense situation,” Mr. Lavrov stated, rejecting the concept of a Russian invasion as bordering on a farce. “The West is trying to make a tragedy out of this, while, increasingly, it’s similar to a comedy.”

The joint information convention by the highest British and Russian diplomats after their dialogue at a Russian Foreign Ministry villa in central Moscow supplied a stark show of the clashing worldviews which have made the disaster over Ukraine seem almost not possible to resolve. While President Emmanuel Macron of France sought to strike a constructive tone after meeting on Monday with President Vladimir V. Putin for 5 hours in Moscow, little optimism emerged from Ms. Truss’s go to.

“I am honestly disappointed that we’re having the conversation of a mute person with a deaf person,” Mr. Lavrov stated. “It’s as though we are hearing each other, but not listening.”

Despite the obvious deadlock, Western diplomatic efforts are scheduled to proceed. Officials from Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France have been set to satisfy in Berlin on Thursday in a not too long ago revived four-way negotiating format centered on the battle in jap Ukraine, the place the Kremlin is backing pro-Russian separatists. Ben Wallace, the British protection minister, is anticipated to go to Moscow this week to satisfy his Russian counterpart. And subsequent week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany is due in Moscow for talks with Mr. Putin.

Ms. Truss insisted that the info of the Russian troop buildup — which continued on Thursday with the beginning of joint military exercises in allied Belarus, Ukraine’s northern neighbor — spoke for themselves. Her direct language was proof of the relatively hard line that Britain has struck within the present disaster — declassifying intelligence alleging Russian plans for a coup, for instance, and offering Ukraine with antitank weaponry.

“There is no doubt that the stationing of over 100,000 troops is directly put in place to threaten Ukraine,” stated Ms. Truss, who was making the primary go to to Moscow by a British international secretary in additional than 4 years. “If Russia is serious about diplomacy, they need to move those troops.”

Video transcript Back transcript Talks Between Russia and Britain Over Ukraine Remain at an Impasse Russia’s prime diplomat dismissed talks together with his British counterpart as unproductive. I can’t see some other purpose for having 100,000 troops stationed on the Ukrainian border aside from to threaten Ukraine. And if Russia is severe about diplomacy, they should transfer these troops and desist from the threats. I listened to what Foreign Minister Lavrov has to say. I believe there are additional talks available. NATO has put proposals on the desk to enhance transparency, to enhance confidence, and I need us to take these talks ahead. Russia’s prime diplomat dismissed talks together with his British counterpart as unproductive. Credit Credit… Russian Foreign Ministry, through Associated Press

Britain’s prime minister, Boris Johnson, stated throughout a go to to NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday that he didn’t suppose Russia had decided on whether or not to launch an invasion. “But that doesn’t mean it is impossible that something absolutely disastrous could happen very soon indeed,” Mr. Johnson stated.

Mr. Putin has saved the world guessing at his intentions, signaling that he’s open to continued negotiations over his calls for for a reshaping of Europe’s safety structure, whereas hinting at the prospect of an all-out war with the West.

But Mr. Lavrov stated that any Russian threats to Ukraine have been made up — a denial-of-reality method that echoed Russia’s refusals to acknowledge its navy backing for separatists in eastern Ukraine or its interference in the 2016 American elections. Mr. Lavrov even professed that Russia was so involved about Western embassies drawing down their personnel in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, that Russia was planning to take action as nicely.

“We’ve started to think that maybe the Anglo-Saxons are preparing something,” Mr. Lavrov stated, standing subsequent to Ms. Truss. “If they are evacuating their employees, we will probably also recommend that nonessential personnel of our diplomatic establishments temporarily go home.”

Mr. Lavrov added that he had heard nothing from Ms. Truss that British officers had not already stated in public.