Ukraine live updates: Kyiv lockdown, as Russia talks ‘more realistic’

It’s day 21 of Russia’s warfare in Ukraine, which was launched by Vladimir Putin on 24 February. The combating has pressured greater than three million Ukrainians to flee their properties, with 1000’s of individuals killed or wounded. Follow our stay updates under or tune into Euronews within the video participant, above.

06:47 If you are becoming a member of us on Wednesday morning, here is the important thing factors to know: In an in a single day video message, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy says ongoing talks with Russian negotiators “sound more realistic, but time is still needed.” Another spherical of convention calls between the 2 sides is about to happen right this moment. Zelenskyy has appeared to concede his nation won’t be part of NATO. In an deal with to northern European leaders assembly in London, he mentioned “we have heard for many years about the open doors, but we also heard that we can’t enter those doors and this is truth and we have simply to accept it as it is.” Later on Wednesday, President Zelenskyy will give a joint deal with to the US Congress, and afterwards President Biden is predicted to announce a brand new package deal of assist for Ukraine. Kyiv is below a 35-hour lockdown which lasts till Thursday morning as Russian forces stepped up their assaults on the capital metropolis, with many residents spending one other evening in basement bomb shelters or subway stations for security.