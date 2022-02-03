Ukraine Live Updates: Russia Condemns U.S. Troop Deployment to Eastern Europe

Video transcript Back transcript U.S. to Send Troops to Poland and Romania The Pentagon stated 3,000 extra American troops would support within the protection of NATO allies in Eastern Europe, as Russia’s amassment of forces at Ukraine’s border threatens the area’s stability. The United States will quickly transfer extra forces to Romania, Poland and Germany. I wish to be very clear about one thing. These are usually not everlasting strikes. They are strikes designed to answer the present safety atmosphere. Moreover, these forces are usually not going to combat in Ukraine. They are going to make sure the sturdy protection of our NATO allies. First, 1,000 troopers which might be at present primarily based in Germany will reposition to Romania within the coming days. This is a Stryker squadron, a mounted cavalry unit that’s designed to deploy in brief order and to maneuver shortly as soon as in place. And they’ll increase the some 900 U.S. forces which might be at present in Romania. Second, we’re transferring a further pressure of about roughly 2,000 troops from the United States to Europe within the subsequent few days. The 82nd Airborne Division is deploying parts of an infantry brigade fight workforce and key enablers to Poland, and the 18th Airborne Corps is transferring a joint job force-capable headquarters to Germany. Third and eventually, all of those forces are separate and along with the 8,500 personnel within the United States on heightened alert posture that I introduced final week. Those 8,500 are usually not at present being deployed however stay prepared to maneuver if referred to as for the NATO response pressure or as wanted for different contingencies as directed by the secretary or by President Biden. The Pentagon stated 3,000 extra American troops would support within the protection of NATO allies in Eastern Europe, as Russia’s amassment of forces at Ukraine’s border threatens the area’s stability. Credit Credit… Laetitia Vancon for The New York Times

President Biden has accepted the deployment of about 3,000 extra American troops to Eastern Europe, administration officers stated on Wednesday.

The troops, together with 1,000 already in Germany, will head to Poland and Romania, stated the Pentagon spokesman, John F. Kirby. Their objective will likely be to reassure NATO allies that whereas the United States has no intention of sending troops into Ukraine, the place President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia has been threatening an invasion, Mr. Biden would defend America’s NATO allies from any Russian aggression.

“Its important that we send a strong signal to Mr. Putin and the world that NATO matters,” Mr. Kirby instructed reporters at a information convention. “We are making it clear that we are going to be prepared to defend our NATO allies if it comes to that.”

At the second, Russia is threatening Ukraine, not Romania or Poland. But Mr. Putin has made clear his distaste for each NATO and the post-Cold War redrawing of the map of Europe, which put former Soviet republics and satellite tv for pc nations within the West’s foremost army alliance at his doorstep.

The president’s determination comes days after Pentagon leaders stated that Mr. Putin had deployed the mandatory troops and army {hardware} to conduct an invasion of Ukraine. Senior Defense Department officers additionally stated that the tense standoff was main the United States, its NATO allies and Russia into uncharted territory.

The variety of Russian troops assembled at Ukraine’s borders has reached properly north of 100,000, the officers stated, publicly confirming for the primary time what intelligence analysts have described for weeks.

Close to 2,000 of the troops — most of them coming from the 82nd Airborne in Fort Bragg, N.C. — will likely be going to Poland, Mr. Kirby stated. While lots of these troops are paratroopers, Mr. Kirby stated he didn’t anticipate the Airborne troops to deploy to Poland in a “tactical operation,” which might increase the ire of Russia much more.

The troops being moved to Romania will complement French troops being deployed there, Mr. Kirby stated.

The Biden administration has not dominated out sending extra troops to Europe, and nonetheless has 8,500 American troops on “high alert” for attainable deployment to a NATO speedy response pressure.

Asked why Mr. Biden determined to maneuver troops unilaterally, Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, stated the transfer had been below dialogue “for some time” with NATO companions and there was no particular occasion in latest days that pushed Mr. Biden to deploy the troops.

“There’s no question that Russia and President Putin has continued to take escalatory, not de-escalatory steps,” Ms. Psaki stated. “So it is not that it is one moment, it is we are looking at events over the course of time.”

Mr. Kirby additionally stated there can be no change within the standing of the small variety of American troops in Ukraine. More than 150 U.S. army advisers are in Ukraine, trainers who’ve for years labored close to Lviv, within the nation’s west, removed from the entrance traces. The present group consists of Special Operations forces, largely Army Green Berets, in addition to National Guard trainers from Florida’s 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team.

“It’s a big, unambiguous signal,” stated Jim Townsend, a former high Pentagon official for Europe and NATO coverage. “It’s also significant that they are going to the Black Sea. Finally, the Black Sea region is being recognized as a major theater. It’s not just the Baltics.”

Zolan Kanno-Youngs contributed reporting.