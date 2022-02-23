Ukraine Live Updates: US Sanctions Russia For “Beginning” Invasion Of Ukraine

Ukraine Live Updates: US President Joe Biden publicizes sanctions on Russia

New Delhi:

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday introduced powerful new sanctions on Russia for “beginning” an invasion of Ukraine however mentioned there was nonetheless time to keep away from conflict, whilst Vladimir Putin signaled plans to ship troops past Russia’s borders.

Russia’s higher home, the Federation Council, gave Putin unanimous approval to deploy “peacekeepers” to 2 breakaway Ukrainian areas now acknowledged by Moscow as unbiased, and probably into different components of Ukraine.

Biden introduced what he referred to as the “first tranche” of sanctions, together with steps to starve Russia of financing and goal monetary establishments and the nation’s “elites.”

But he left the door open to a last effort at diplomacy to avert a full-scale Russian invasion.

“There’s no question that Russia is the aggressor, so we’re clear eyed about the challenges we’re facing,” the president mentioned.

“Nonetheless, there is still time to avert the worst case scenario that will bring untold suffering to millions of people.”

Here are reside updates of the Ukraine disaster:

Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to obtain alerts as this story develops.

“I Know Putin Well…”: Donald Trump On Why Ukraine Crisis Happened Former US president Donald Trump boasted of his shut relationship with Russian chief Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, arguing that the Ukraine disaster wouldn’t have occurred beneath his administration. “If properly handled, there was absolutely no reason that the situation currently happening in Ukraine should have happened at all,” he mentioned in a press release. “I know Vladimir Putin very well, and he would have never done during the Trump administration what he is doing now, no way!”

Russia postpones Cuba debt funds amid warming relations Russia has agreed to postpone some debt funds owed to it by communist-run Cuba till 2027, its decrease home of parliament mentioned on Tuesday, simply days after the 2 nations introduced they’d deepen ties amid the spiraling Ukraine disaster. The loans, value $2.3 billion and supplied to Cuba by Russia between 2006 and 2019, helped underwrite investments in energy era, metals and transportation infrastructure, in response to a press release from the decrease home, or Duma. On Tuesday, Russian lawmakers ratified an settlement, initially signed with Cuban counterparts in Havana in 2021, that amended the mortgage phrases, the assertion mentioned. Cuba final week expressed help for Russia in its showdown with Western powers over Ukraine following a go to from Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, and accused long-time rival the United States and its allies of focusing on Moscow with what it referred to as a “propaganda war” and sanctions.

Japan imposes sanctions on Russia over actions in Ukraine Japan is imposing sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, together with prohibiting the issuance of Russian bonds in Japan and freezing the belongings of sure Russian people, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida mentioned on Wednesday. Kishida, who additionally referred to as on Russia to return to diplomatic discussions, mentioned he didn’t see a big affect on power provides within the quick time period from the present state of affairs and mentioned additional steps could be thought of ought to the state of affairs worsen. Russian chief Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered troops into two breakaway areas in Eastern Ukraine that Russia now recognises as unbiased states.

Ukraine Crisis: Russian Lawmakers Allow Putin To Use Force Abroad Russian parliament’s higher home on Tuesday voted to permit President Vladimir Putin to make use of the Russian military outdoors the nation to help separatists in Ukraine. A complete of 153 Russian senators backed the choice, with nobody voting towards or abstaining. Despite Russia’s overseas ministry earlier saying they aren’t planning to ship troops to jap Ukraine “for now,” Putin requested the Federation Council to approve the military’s use outdoors the nation to again separatists who’ve been combating the Ukrainian military since 2014. “Negotiations have stalled. The Ukrainian leadership has taken the path of violence and bloodshed,” Deputy Defence Minister Nikolay Pankov mentioned throughout a session of the Federation Council referred to as at Putin’s request.