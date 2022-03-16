Ukraine Live Updates: Zelensky Implores Congress for More Weapons and Sanctions

President Biden plans to announce a further $800 million in safety help to Ukraine on Wednesday, in keeping with White House officers, solely hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine is scheduled to ship a digital deal with to Congress.

Mr. Biden will element the brand new navy help within the late morning, shortly after Mr. Zelensky delivers an inventory of navy gear and different help that he believes is critical to stave off the Russian invasion, and notably to carry on to the capital, Kyiv. High on the checklist is extra antiaircraft batteries, enabling them to harass — and shoot down — Russian cargo planes and fighter jets arriving across the embattled metropolis.

Besides asking for weapons and warplanes, Mr. Zelensky has pleaded with NATO to implement a no-fly zone, a transfer the allies have refused, as a result of it could put them in direct fight with Russian navy forces. To implement the no-fly zone, American forces must take out Russian air defenses — inside Russia — and Mr. Biden has rejected the transfer as pointless. Russia has warned it could think about a no-fly zone an act of conflict.

The administration final week introduced $200 million in safety help for Ukraine. In February, the Biden administration authorised a $350 million arms bundle to Ukraine. Altogether, the Biden administration has approved $1.2 billion in weapons for Ukraine up to now 12 months, officers mentioned.

Those weapons have included a minimum of 600 Stinger antiaircraft missiles and about 2,600 Javelin antitank missiles, in keeping with a senior White House official. But what Ukraine wants are extra refined antimissile programs.

So far the Americans have additionally supplied Ukraine 5 Mi-17 helicopters, three patrol boats and 70 different autos of assorted varieties.

The help from the United States has additionally included small arms: 200 grenade launchers, 200 shotguns, 200 machine weapons and practically 40 million rounds of ammunition, the official mentioned. America additionally has despatched a million grenade, mortar and artillery rounds, in addition to physique armor, helmets, tactical gear and navy medical gear, the official mentioned.

The weapons come from current U.S. navy stockpiles in Europe and are flown into neighboring international locations, like Poland and Romania, the place they’re shipped overland into western Ukraine, the official mentioned.

The Biden administration has additionally requested Congress for $4.25 billion in new funding for financial and humanitarian help for Ukrainians.

In addition to weapons, Mr. Zelensky has requested Europe and the United States to offer Ukraine with Polish MIG-29 fighter jets. Poland has declined to ship its ageing, Russian-made fighters on to Ukraine however has as an alternative offered handy them over the United States, delivering them to a U.S. base in Germany, for final switch to Ukraine.

The Biden administration rejected that plan due to the danger it’d pull NATO immediately into the conflict. Instead, the Biden administration supplied Ukraine antitank and antiaircraft weapons.