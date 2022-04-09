Ukraine live: Zelenskyy demands tough response to “Russian war crimes”

Serbia claims NATO ‘endangers lives of passengers’ for shadowing airline

The authorities of Serbia desires NATO to elucidate why its jets have allegedly shadowed Serbian passenger planes flying again from Russia.

Serbian officers mentioned that on Wednesday a NATO jet flew near an Air Serbia flight from Moscow to the Serbian capital, Belgrade, close to the Latvian border.

The same incident was reported by Serbian media on Friday when reportedly a NATO Belgian Air Force fighter jet “escorted” one other Air Serbia aircraft flying from St. Petersburg to Belgrade.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has mentioned such actions “endanger civil aviation and lives of passengers.”

Besides Turkish carriers, Air Serbia stays the one European airline to keep up its common flights to Russia after a global flight ban was imposed.

Serbia has voted in favor of UN resolutions condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine however has refused to hitch worldwide sanctions towards its ally Moscow.

(AP)