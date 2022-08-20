Ukraine: Macron slams Russian invasion, after brokering nuclear deal

French President Emmanuel Macron mentioned Russia launched a “brutal attack” on Ukraine in an imperialist, revanchist violation of worldwide legislation.

Macron made the feedback throughout a ceremony marking the 78th anniversary of Allied landings in Nai-occupied Provence throughout World War II, and simply hours after he spoke to Putin and helped dealer a deal to permit UN nuclear inspectors to go to a crucial plant in Ukraine.

Macron, who tried tirelessly however unsuccessfully to forestall the invasion and lengthy vaunted the significance of dialogue with Putin, has grown more and more crucial of the Russian president because the battle bears on.

He warned French residents that the ensuing vitality and financial disaster confronting Europe isn’t over, calling it “the price of our freedom and our values.”

“Since Vladimir Putin launched his brutal assault on Ukraine, battle has returned to European soil, just a few hours away from us,” Macron said Friday.

Macron said Putin is seeking to impose his “imperialist will” on Europe, conjuring “phantoms of the spirit of revenge” in a “flagrant violation of the integrity of states.”

Nuclear inspection deal

Earlier on Friday the Russian government has agreed that inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) can visit Ukraine’s Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe.

The plant has been occupied by Russian troops for months and experts say shelling in and around the complex poses a grave risk of nuclear incident.

The new, tentative, agreement came after a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron.

It was their 20th conversation this year but their first in three months.

Putin said he feared that bombing in the area would eventually lead to a “large-scale catastrophe,” even though Russian forces are widely blamed for the shelling. Russia blames Ukraine.

“The systematic bombardment of the territory of the Zaporizhia nuclear energy plant creates the hazard of a large-scale catastrophe that would result in the radioactive contamination of huge territories,” the Russian president warned in his call with Macron.

The two leaders “famous the significance of sending a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency to the nuclear energy plant as quickly as doable, which can be capable to assess the state of affairs on the spot”, the Kremlin said, underlining that “the Russian aspect confirmed that it was prepared to offer all essential help to the IAEA inspectors”.

The Russian head of state also agreed that the inspectors should go via Ukraine and not via Russia, which he had previously demanded, according to the French Presidency.

Reaction to news of the deal

In a statement, the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi “welcomed current statements that Ukraine and Russia help the IAEA’s goal to ship a mission” to Zaporizhia.

The organisation said it was actively consulting with all the parties involved to send a team as soon as possible, which Grossi would lean himself.

Still, the IAEA called for restraint, calling the situation “extremely risky and fragile.”

Ukrainian nuclear workers have been kept at Zaporizhia, working under Russian supervision, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that full security at the site “can start after the mission has began its work.”

There are concerns not just that Russian forces have rigged the plant with explosives, or that it could be damaged by direct shelling, but also about maintaining the water cooling of the nuclear reactors.

UN Secretary General António Guterres, on a visit to Ukraine, said Friday that “any potential injury to Zaporizhia can be suicide” and urged “demilitarisation of the plant.”

The EU’s head of diplomacy Josep Borrell called on the Russians to withdraw from the site, and “instantly return full management to its rightful proprietor, Ukraine.”