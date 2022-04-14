Ukraine Military Claims It Blew Up A Bridge Destroying Russian Convoy

The bridge was blown up as per the plan, the Ukrainian army mentioned on Facebook.

The Ukrainian army on Thursday claimed that they’ve destroyed a bridge in Kharkiv, which led to the destruction of a whole column of the Russian military. The declare was made by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Facebook.

The put up mentioned that Russian Tiger, Kamaz, and Ural army autos have been touring within the convoy when the bridge was destroyed.

“Placing the explosive in a specific place, operators of the Special Operations Forces waited for the enemy, who, without suspecting anything, was driving towards death,” the Ukrainian Armed Forces mentioned within the put up.

“The undermining of the bridge along with Russian technology was carried out according to the defined plan, destroying the entire enemy column,” it added.

The ambush came about close to the town of Izyum in jap Ukraine.

The Facebook put up additionally incorporates images of the destroyed bridge, which the Ukrainian army mentioned have been taken by their drones.

Russia has reported a collection of assaults on border areas by Ukrainian forces in current weeks, together with by a strike on a gas depot within the metropolis of Belgorod earlier this month.

The newest assault came about at a border put up within the Bryansk area. Russia’s safety service mentioned the border put up had been fired at with mortars from Ukraine, warning that such cross-border assaults could set off an escalation of the battle.

Ukraine’s defence ministry and army mocked Russia for instantly blaming Ukraine, however didn’t explicitly deny Ukraine was accountable.

Moscow’s incursion into Ukraine, the largest assault on a European state since 1945, has seen greater than 4.6 million individuals flee overseas, killed or wounded hundreds and left Russia more and more remoted on the world stage.

The Kremlin says it launched a “special military operation” to demilitarise and “denazify” Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext for an unprovoked assault.