Ukraine, Moldova accelerate synchronization of power systems

Following an pressing request by Ukrenergo and Moldova for emergency synchronisation, the TSOs of Continental Europe agreed to begin on March 16 the trial synchronisation of the Continental European Power System with the ability methods of Ukraine and Moldova, mentioned ENTSO-E, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity.

According to ENTSO-E, this acceleration of the synchronisation venture ongoing since 2017 has been doable because of the earlier research carried out and the adoption of dangers mitigation measures.

Continental Europe European transmission system operators (TSOs) are actually supporting the steadiness of the Ukrainian-Moldovan energy system following a constructive evaluation which confirmed that an emergency synchronisation is technically possible with various measures to make sure secure and safe energy methods.

This is a major milestone for the Continental Europe TSOs working in collaboration with Ukrainian TSO Ukrenergo and Moldovan TSO Moldelectrica which can be working their respective energy methods beneath extraordinarily tough circumstances, ENTSO-E mentioned, thanking the European Commission, all TSOs concerned and their nationwide authorities for his or her help and help within the synchronisation course of.

“Today, the electricity grids of Ukraine and Moldova have been successfully synchronised with the Continental European Grid. This will help Ukraine to keep their electricity system stable, homes warm and lights on during these dark times. It is also a historic milestone for the EU-Ukraine relationship – in this area, Ukraine is now part of Europe,” EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson mentioned.

“This project has shown extraordinary cooperation and determination from everyone involved. I want to thank the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO E) for doing a year’s work in two weeks to make this happen. I want to thank the French Presidency of the Council and Member States for their support to this project that is not without risks. And I want to thank our Ukrainian partners – Minister Galushchenko and Ukrenergo in particular – for their heroic efforts in keeping the Ukrainian energy systems working in the middle of a terrible war,” Simson mentioned.

The Commissioner confused the EU will proceed to help Ukraine within the vitality sector, by making certain the reverse flows of fuel to the nation and the supply of vitality provides which can be badly wanted. “We are also looking forward to the time when we can continue our excellent cooperation on the green transition and market reforms,” Simson mentioned.

ENTSO-E is the affiliation for the cooperation of 39 member TSOs, representing 35 nations, are answerable for the safe and coordinated operation of Europe’s electrical energy system, the most important interconnected electrical grid on this planet. In addition to its core, historic position in technical cooperation, ENTSO-E can also be the frequent voice of TSOs.

On February 27 and February 28, Continental Europe TSOs have acquired a request from Ukrenergo and Moldelectrica for an emergency synchronisation with the Continental Europe energy system, which was supported by EU Energy Ministers. Continental Europe TSOs dedicated to reply positively to Ukrenergo’s request and began analyzing the circumstances for an emergency synchronisation whereas sustaining the security of the Continental Europe energy system. On 11 March, Continental Europe TSOs concluded that the circumstances for an emergency synchronisation have been met and accomplished the emergency synchronisation on 16 March. Throughout the method Continental Europe TSOs obtain help from the European Commission, the Member States and Regulatory Authorities.

The Project for the synchronisation of the Ukrainian-Moldovan energy methods with the considered one of Continental Europe began in 2017. The Project included a Catalogue of Measures to be accomplished earlier than having the ability to proceed with the synchronisation. The emergency synchronisation permits for interconnection with out all measures being accomplished however by making certain further mitigation measures to restrict the operational dangers. It will permit supporting Ukrenergo and Moldelectrica in sustaining the steadiness of the Ukrainian and Moldovan energy methods.

Continental Europe TSOs establish sure dangers associated to Protection and Dynamic Stability, Operations and Markets, Legal and Regulatory, and Information Technology together with Cybersecurity. Exceptional actions have been applied with the help of involved stakeholders and authorities. A complete 24/7 monitoring of the state of affairs is foreseen, and applicable measures are additionally deliberate relying on the evolution of the state of affairs in Ukraine.