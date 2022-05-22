Ukraine must ‘decide its own future,’ Poland’s Duda tells MPs in Kyiv

Poland’s president advised Ukrainian lawmakers that “only Ukraine has the right to decide about its future,” in a speech that was the primary in-person handle by a overseas head of state at Ukraine’s parliament for the reason that Russian invasion.

“Nothing about you without you,” Andrzej Duda advised the meeting in Kyiv on Sunday, whereas slamming the “worrying voices” which were calling on Ukraine to make concessions to finish the conflict.

Duda obtained a standing ovation and images posted on Twitter confirmed him embracing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Poland has welcomed round 3.5 million Ukrainian refugees and helps Ukraine’s bid to affix the EU.

Duda’s feedback got here as Ukraine stated it might refuse a cease-fire and won’t quit territory to Russia. In an interview with Reuters, Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak stated concessions would backfire and solely encourage Russia to hit tougher.

“The war will not stop [after any concessions]. It will just be put on pause for some time,” stated the presidential adviser.

“After a while, with renewed intensity, the Russians will build up their weapons, manpower and work on their mistakes. … And they’ll start a new offensive, even more bloody and large-scale,” he stated.

After defeating the final pockets of resistance in Mariupol, Russia has been stepping up its offensive within the japanese Donbas area. On Sunday, the Russian protection ministry claimed to have hit targets within the east and the south with air and artillery strikes.

Zelenskyy is predicted to handle attendees on the World Economic Forum within the Swiss resort of Davos on Monday. The conflict in Ukraine and the influence of the financial sanctions in opposition to Russia will dominate the get-together of the world’s enterprise elite. Business and political leaders may even be discussing power markets and the chance of famine in poorer nations depending on Ukrainian exports.

Russian oligarchs and sanctioned people have been excluded from the World Economic Forum, a transfer that hit the group’s finances onerous.