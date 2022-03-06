Ukraine must ‘stop fighting,’ Russia’s Putin tells Erdogan in phone call

Russian President Vladimir Putin informed Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a cellphone name on Sunday that Russia would solely halt its navy operation if Ukraine stopped preventing and Moscow’s calls for have been met, the Kremlin stated in a press release.

Putin stated the operation was going in accordance with plan and to schedule, and that he hoped Ukrainian negotiators would take a extra constructive strategy at talks and consider the fact on the bottom, the Kremlin stated in assertion.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read extra:

Advertisement

Ukrainian refugees near 1.5 million as Russian assault enters 11th day

US ‘working actively’ on deal for Polish fighter jets to Ukraine

Ukraine President Zelenskyy warns Russia preparing to shell historic port city Odessa