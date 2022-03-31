Europe
Ukraine negotiator says Abramovich an effective mediator with Russia, plays down poisoning report
Ukraine views billionaire Roman Abramovich, a mediator between Kyiv, Moscow, who helps to stop misunderstandings between the 2 international locations, Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukrainian negotiator, said Wednesday. He said that “it has been long known that he is an effective mediator between delegations, and partially moderates it so that there is not misunderstanding at the beginning,” throughout a televised briefing.
Podolyak dismissed as speculative conspiracy theories the experiences that Abramovich was poisoned weeks in the past. He mentioned such experiences had been meant to stress the delegations.
