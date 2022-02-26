Ukraine not refusing negotiation with Russia, but not ready for ultimatums: Official

Ukraine on Saturday denied recommendations that it was refusing to barter a ceasefire with Russia however mentioned it was additionally not prepared to just accept ultimatums or unacceptable circumstances.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the workplace of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, informed Reuters Ukraine has ready a negotiating place however was confronted with impractical negotiating circumstances from Russia.

“It was yesterday that the aggressive actions of the armed forces of the Russian Federation escalated, up to evening and night mass air and missile strikes on Ukrainian cities,” he mentioned in a message.

“We consider such actions only an attempt to break Ukraine and force it to accept categorically unacceptable conditions.”

