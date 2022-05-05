Ukraine nurse who lost her legs and some fingers in explosion gets married to partner

A video of a newlywed Ukraine nurse dancing together with her husband has left individuals emotional and with a bittersweet feeling. The video showcases 23-year-old nurse, Oksana, who misplaced each her legs and a few fingers in an explosion within the war-battered nation.

The Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security beneath the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine posted the video on their official Twitter deal with. They additionally shared an in depth caption. “This wedding is taking place in a hospital. The bride is a 23-year-old nurse, Oksana, who lost both legs and some fingers in an explosion. The newlyweds have been together for six years. We wish them countless happy years to come. Ukraine stands strong thanks to people like them,” they added.

The video opens to indicate Oksana and her husband hugging one another. In that place, the duo dances to a stupendous tune taking part in within the background. Towards the top of the clip, in addition they share a love-filled kiss.

Take a have a look at the video that exhibits the couple sharing a dance:

pic.twitter.com/oiyZNrEJTo — Stratcom Centre UA (@StratcomCentre) May 2, 2022

The video has been posted just a few days in the past. Since being shared, it has gathered practically 4,300 views. The video has additionally prompted a number of individuals to remark.

“Wishing them both all the luck in the world for the future,” wrote a Twitter consumer. “Congratulations newlyweds. God bless you,” posted one other. “I’ll cut these onions later,” commented a 3rd hinting that the video left them emotional.