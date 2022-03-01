Ukraine offers amnesty and money to Russian soldiers who lay down their weapons

Ukraine will give amnesty and cash to Russian troopers who lay down their weapons, the protection ministry stated on Monday as Kyiv ramps up efforts to finish Moscow’s assault on its territory.

“We offer Russian soldiers a choice: to die in an unjust war or full amnesty and 5 million rubles [$47,293] in compensation, if they lay down their arms and surrender voluntarily,” Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov stated on Twitter.

Russia launched a complete assault on Ukraine on February 24 that noticed injured tons of and killed dozens of civilians based on Kyiv’s authorities.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The UN estimates greater than seven million individuals have been displaced by the battle and anticipate the figures to proceed rising.

Despite crippling and broad ranging sanctions imposed on Russia by the US and the European Union, President Vladimir Putin exhibits no indicators of relenting.

He ordered on Sunday Russian nuclear forces on excessive alert, citing the West’s “aggressive [and] illegitimate sanctions” towards Russia because the trigger.

On Monday, Russian nuclear missile forces and Northern and Pacific fleets had been positioned on enhanced fight responsibility.

The first spherical of talks between Russian and Ukrainian officers aimed toward ending the battle concluded on Monday with no agreements. Kyiv stated negotiations with Moscow had been tough. A second spherical anticipated to concentrate on a ceasefire is anticipated to start within the coming days.

Read extra:

US sees ‘no reason to change’ nuclear alert levels yet after Russia’s high alert: WH

Timeline: The events leading up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Russia expected to try and encircle Kyiv in coming days: US official

Russian rocket strikes kill 11 in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, says regional official