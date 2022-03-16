Ukraine official says Russia talks are very difficult, sees room for compromise

A senior Ukrainian official mentioned on Tuesday that talks with Russia on ending the warfare have been very tough however mentioned there was “certainly room for compromise,” including that negotiations would proceed on Wednesday.

“We’ll continue tomorrow – it’s a very difficult… negotiation process. There are fundamental contradictions but there is certainly room for compromise,” tweeted Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Talks had resumed through a video hyperlink on Tuesday. Ukrainian officers performed up hopes the warfare might finish ahead of anticipated, saying Moscow could also be coming to phrases with its failure to impose a brand new authorities on Kyiv by drive.

In a touch of potential compromise, Zelenskyy mentioned Ukraine was ready to just accept safety ensures that cease wanting its long-term goal of NATO membership, which Moscow opposes.

